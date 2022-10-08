 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Area Chamber ag scholarship deadline approaches

The deadline to submit applications for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation’s Agri-Business Committee scholarship is Oct. 17.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at the Committee’s Annual Farmer/Rancher Appreciation Banquet on Nov. 14, at the Ramada by Wyndham Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte.

To be eligible, students must be a senior going on to a higher education program relating to agriculture (veterinarian medicine does apply) and must either live in or go to school in Lincoln, Logan or McPherson counties.

Applications are available and can be dropped off when completed to the Chamber & Development office, 502 S. Dewey St., 308-532-4966.

