The North Platte Area Children’s Museum has set the date for their trivia night fundraiser for Feb. 18 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first questions called at 7 p.m.

Funds raised from trivia night will help update exhibits as well as allows the museum to continue its mission to serve the needs of children, families and schools as a center of learning and discovery in our community.

Teams can pre-register, or become a sponsor of the event by contacting the museum at npchildrensmuseum@outlook.com or by calling 308-532-3512.

Winners of the trivia contest will receive a cash prize. Throughout the night, there will be additional chances to win with a 50/50 raffle, heads or tails, team name and costume contests.

Participants need to bring their own food and drinks. The cost is $200 per team, which can have up to eight people.