The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is hosting its first ever Mommy & Me Tea fundraiser on Saturday.

The museum is asking mothers from North Platte and the surrounding area to sign up and a have a fun morning with their kids for a good cause. Proceeds will go toward supporting the mission of the museum.

Mommy & Me Tea is open for all moms, daughters and sons. Don’t forget the fancy attire.

The event is being held at NebraskaLand Bank, 1400 S. Dewey on the 3rd floor in North Platte. To register, call 308-532-3512. Tickets will also be available at the door, but space is limited.