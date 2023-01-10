North Platte Area Children’s Museum receives new interactive display

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum was honored to have received a new interactive touch screen TV, donated by the Lincoln County Farm Bureau.

Children of all ages are able to learn about agriculture by playing the "My American Farm" game, with this easy to use handicap accessible interactive display, the museum said in a press release.

The new display is located in one of our nine main rooms, Ag World. All of our exhibits include a variety of toys and equipment suitable for children of all ages and abilities.

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum would like to thank the Lincoln County Farm Bureau for their generous donation.

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, and depends on local businesses and community members to help us provide affordable, playful opportunities for children to learn, create, explore and discover.