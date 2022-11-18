North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity 2022 mailbox auction fundraiser is Dec. 6

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser, the 2022 mailbox auction, will be Dec. 6 at the Prairie Arts Center Grand Room.
The theme for this year's event, “Everyone deserves a place to receive their mail” coincides with Habitat for Humanity’s overarching philosophy that “Everyone deserves a decent place to live,” the organization said in a press release.
Appetizers and a cash bar will be available at 5 p.m. and the live auction facilitated by David Greiner of Gateway Realty will begin at 6 p.m.
More than 15 artisans have decorated themed mailboxes in a variety of artistic mediums. This year’s mailboxes were donated by North Platte Hardware. Proceeds from this event stay local to build safe, decent affordable homes for families in our community.
For more information on the event or to request tickets to attend, contact the Habitat for Humanity office at 308-534-6251.