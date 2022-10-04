North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Foundation granted $15,000 to North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to help build one of several homes in the organizations Buffalo School Neighborhood project.

Wells Fargo employees joined other Habitat for Humanity volunteers in building the home for a family of four.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the U.S., the foundation said in a press release.

“Across Nebraska, there is a shortage of affordable homes for families with modest incomes," says Habitat Executive Director Dalene Skates. "Many of these households are cost burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing. Unaffordable rents for the lowest income families are also tied to greater risk of eviction and homelessness, toxic stress for kids, increased risk of child neglect, reduced childhood development, and kids having a harder time doing well in school."

Skates said Wells Fargo assists with funding, and with staff to volunteer on the job site, "which makes a great partnership within our community.”

The funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.