North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to open application period Friday

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for the 2023 homeownership program July 1 to 31.

North Platte area residents interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of two information sessions at 3 p.m. pm Tuesday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., or at 11 a.m. July 9 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

At the information session attendees will learn where Habitat will be building in 2023, the eligibility criteria, how to apply and responsibilities of a Habitat homeowner, the organization said in a press release.

Dalene Skates, executive director for NPAHFH, said the Habitat for Humanity program allows people who might not be eligible for a traditional mortgage the chance to become a homeowner.

“Habitat works alongside qualified families to build the houses, then sells the house to them at an affordable mortgage,” she said.

Skates said providing stability, security and homeownership for families is what makes the work Habitat does important.

“Each family pours so much of themselves into the building process through the sweat equity aspect of the program,” Skates said. “To be able to say they helped build their own house for their family is such an accomplishment. It is life changing really. Not just for the family but for the volunteers associated with the program as well.”

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian-based organization seeking to put “God’s love into action by bringing folks together to build homes, communities and hope,” the release said. To date, NPAHFH has completed 61 houses with three currently under construction. In 2023 North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will be celebrating 25 years of building in our community.

To register for one of the two informational sessions, call the office at 308-534-6251.