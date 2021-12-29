North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program honors volunteers

In the past 48 years, Ready to Serve Volunteer Program volunteers have reported a total of 4,162,936 hours of volunteer service to meet community needs. 4,162,936 hours is valued at $118,810,193.44 in volunteer support and manpower needed to support our community.
Currently there are 572 enrolled volunteers. In the past 12 months volunteers have served a total of 69,660 hours.
On Dec. 12 at the North Platte Area RSVP Volunteer Recognition Event, six volunteers were recognized for serving the most volunteer hours during a 12 month period. The three women recognized for serving the most hours were Barb Oltmanns (1,593 hours), Alma Bullington (1,341½ hours) and Julie Wiezorek (1,283 hours). The three men recognized for serving the most hours were Dan Katzenstein (1,513½ hours), Chuck Scripter (1,508½ hours) and Blake Barnum (1,502½ hours).
Volunteers were also recognized for their years of service. Volunteers who reached a milestone year are as follows:
Christy Amos, Vicky Anderson, Toni Dale, Diane Emhovich, Jennifer Empfield, Evelyn Frosh, Thomas Gies, JoAnne Grady, Dimis Harr, Dorothy Hiserote, Garold Judd Jr, Dan Katzenstein, Jana Krzyzanowski, Jane Mecomber, Sandra Meyer, Dianne Morales, Alice Nekuda, Jessica Nelson, Sue Nitz, Ashley Perlinger, Sherry Polk, Leianne Pudwill, Rodney Reynolds, Joe Ruhlman, Dorothy Sayre, Albert Schimek, Lindsay Schwartz, Jody Smith, Lois Snyder, Kade Songster, Julie Sprague, Lynn Steinbeck, Mary Swartwood, Sue Tatman, Marilyn Taul, Phyllis Taylor, Gary Thomsen and Dustin Weeder.
The volunteers who have achieved 10 years of volunteer service are:
Barbara Allen, Larry Biss, Larry Covey, Sharon Hall, Janice Huber, Jean Huff, Barbara Jesse, Mike Jesse, Isabel Kinney, Meg Kirkland, Laura Landberg, Joanne Lindgren, Cheryl MacDonald, Peggy Mata, Phyllis McGrane, Ella Ochoa, Jack Rickett, Connie Ruhlman, Janine Stickelman, Larry Stoddard, Helen Vieyra, Aardel Walters, Carol Williams, Doyce Williams and Nancy Williams.
The volunteers who have given 15 years of volunteer service are:
Elona Bruner, Mary Lou Derman, William Fanter, Linda Floro, Rae Gullion, Yvonne Hedgecock, Sharon Heiser, Patricia Hoban, Jerel Lytle, Don Miller, Jackie Moorhead, Donna Saathoff, Sue Steele, Maria Cruz Valdez, Isabelle Volden and Maynard Zipf.
The volunteers who have contributed 20 years of volunteer service are:
Mary Jane Cohn, Elizabeth Colson, Leo Colson, Jo Cooper, Judy Deutscher, Patricia Dickerson, Wynona Emerson, Carolyn Gerdes, Kenneth Glass, Dottie Grachek, Doris Hydo, Phyllis Lawyer, Stanley Longmore, Sharon Neal, Mary Pendleton, Don Weber and Harriet Weber.
The volunteers who have accomplished 25 years of volunteer service are:
Alma Bullington, Marion Keith and Gwen Vian.
The volunteers who has accomplished 30 years of service are:
Leva Cochran, Mary Fairley, and Kate Leet.
The following businesses and organizations sponsored tables: Centennial Park Retirement Village, City of North Platte, Flying Needles Quilting Group, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2839, Golden Spike Tower & Visitors Center, Great Plains Health, Linden Court, NebraskaLand Bank, North Platte Area Chamber & Development, North Platte/Lincoln County Convention & Visitors Bureau, North Platte Community College, North Platte Public School District, RSVP Advisory Council, Drs. Jon and Alka Swanson and West Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging — Nebraska SHIP & SMP.
For more information about how to get involved with the North Platte Area RSVP, contact 308-535-6777, or go to ci.north-platte.ne.us/volunteer/rsvp or Facebook at NPRSVP.