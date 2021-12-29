North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program honors volunteers

In the past 48 years, Ready to Serve Volunteer Program volunteers have reported a total of 4,162,936 hours of volunteer service to meet community needs. 4,162,936 hours is valued at $118,810,193.44 in volunteer support and manpower needed to support our community.

Currently there are 572 enrolled volunteers. In the past 12 months volunteers have served a total of 69,660 hours.

On Dec. 12 at the North Platte Area RSVP Volunteer Recognition Event, six volunteers were recognized for serving the most volunteer hours during a 12 month period. The three women recognized for serving the most hours were Barb Oltmanns (1,593 hours), Alma Bullington (1,341½ hours) and Julie Wiezorek (1,283 hours). The three men recognized for serving the most hours were Dan Katzenstein (1,513½ hours), Chuck Scripter (1,508½ hours) and Blake Barnum (1,502½ hours).

Volunteers were also recognized for their years of service. Volunteers who reached a milestone year are as follows: