North Platte area residents recognized for 3 years of service to LincUP partnership

LincUP generally meets on the fourth Monday of each month, except for June and December. Members share concerns and information from interests they represent and take information back to the larger community, the organization said in a press release. There is a public comment period from 5:15 to 5:25 p.m. which is open to anyone with questions or comments. More more information, or to learn how to serve on the panelt, contact Lorre McKeone, LincUP facilitator at lorre@executiveextra.com.