North Platte area residents recognized for 3 years of service to LincUP partnership

At the Jan. 24 meeting of the LincUP Community Advisory Panel, Jereme Hartman and Ken Glass were recognized for three years of service.
Lincoln County-Union Pacific Railroad is a volunteer panel of community members and railroad representatives which meets monthly to explore community health, safety and environmental issues. Nathan Hammond, superintendent of Terminal Operations at Bailey Yard, presented recognition plaques to Jereme (representing finance/banking interests) and Ken (representing retired/seniors).
LincUP generally meets on the fourth Monday of each month, except for June and December. Members share concerns and information from interests they represent and take information back to the larger community, the organization said in a press release. There is a public comment period from 5:15 to 5:25 p.m. which is open to anyone with questions or comments. More more information, or to learn how to serve on the panelt, contact Lorre McKeone, LincUP facilitator at lorre@executiveextra.com.