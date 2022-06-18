North Platte area scholarships: June 19

Nebraska State College System awards 12 scholarships

LINCOLN — Expanding the successful program in its second year, the Nebraska State College System of Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State colleges awarded the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Scholarship to 12 high school students.

In recognition of the importance of participating in sports and activities, the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska State Colleges created the Nebraska State Colleges’ Multi-Activity Student Award program in 2021. High school students who participate in three or more NSAA sanctioned activities during the academic year receive a certificate in recognition of their involvement. In its inaugural year, 15,358 high school students earned a certificate, and four scholarships were awarded. 15,918 high school students across Nebraska received the award for the 2021-22 school year.

This year students had the opportunity to apply for one of 12 $1,000 Multi-Activity Scholarships at Chadron, Peru or Wayne State colleges.

The following students received the 2022 Multi-Activity Scholarship:

Chadron State College

» Chase Isenbart, senior from Creek Valley High School.

» Kierra Miller, junior from Bayard High School.

» Grace Weber, sophomore from Sidney High School.

» Shayleigh West, freshman from Bayard High School.

Peru State College

» Diana Ortiz, senior from Crete High School.

» Jonathan Brais, junior from Minden High School.

» Haley Holzfaster, sophomore from Paxton Consolidated Schools.

» Kali Drake, freshman from Johnson County High School.

Wayne State

» Zachery Randall, senior from Pender High School.

» Hayden Cone, junior from Archbishop Bergan High School.

» Elise Ruterbories, sophomore from Pope John Central Catholic.

» Taylor Nilson, freshman from Creighton Community School.

Order of the Eastern Star announces scholarship winner

Isabella Martinez has been selected as the recipient of Signet Chapter No. 55’s, Order of the Eastern Star of North Platte, scholarship for 2022.

Selection was based on evidence of good citizenship and high moral character as well as scholastic standing and financial need. Funds for the scholarship to high school seniors across the state for the 2021-22 school year were provided by donations from the members of Signet Chapter No. 55 in cooperation with the Grand Chapter of Nebraska, Order of the Eastern Star, according to a press release.