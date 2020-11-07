North Platte attorney picked for Class of Fellows

LINCOLN — Amanda M. Speichert of North Platte is one of 30 Nebraska lawyers chosen for the 2020 Class of Fellows by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, Steve Guenzel, foundation president, has announced.
Thirty fellows are chosen each year based on their dedication to improving the administration of justice, leadership in the legal profession, civic service and integrity and support of the foundation.
Speichert is an associate in the Lindemeier Law Office and an attorney in the Lincoln County Public Defender’s Office. She is chair of the Juvenile Law Section of the Nebraska State Bar Association and secretary of the North Platte-Lincoln County team of Through the Eyes of a Child. She is past president of the Lincoln County Bar Association.
She is a member of the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, a member of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney Association and a member of Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity. She also is a certified trainer in the National Juvenile Defender Training Immersion Program.
In the community, Speichert serves on the Midwest Nebraska Drug Court Board and is co-chair of the Community Planning Team. She formerly served on Connection Homeless Shelter Board and the Legacy Home for Women Board. She was an adjunct professor at Mid-Plains Community College and has been a coach for Mock Trial teams at North Platte High School and St. Patrick High School. She was a member of the Child Advocacy Center Task Force and the Capital Campaign Committee for North Platte-Lincoln County.
Among the awards she has received are the following: Above and Beyond Award, Nebraska Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health; Outstanding Advocate Award, Foster Care Review Board; and Women of Achievement in Government/Law, Lincoln County.
Speichert received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in 1998 from Northwest Missouri State University and her law degree in 2001 from Creighton University School of Law.
Learn more about the foundation at nebarfnd.org.
