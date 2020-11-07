North Platte attorney picked for Class of Fellows

LINCOLN — Amanda M. Speichert of North Platte is one of 30 Nebraska lawyers chosen for the 2020 Class of Fellows by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, Steve Guenzel, foundation president, has announced.

Thirty fellows are chosen each year based on their dedication to improving the administration of justice, leadership in the legal profession, civic service and integrity and support of the foundation.

Speichert is an associate in the Lindemeier Law Office and an attorney in the Lincoln County Public Defender’s Office. She is chair of the Juvenile Law Section of the Nebraska State Bar Association and secretary of the North Platte-Lincoln County team of Through the Eyes of a Child. She is past president of the Lincoln County Bar Association.

She is a member of the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, a member of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney Association and a member of Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity. She also is a certified trainer in the National Juvenile Defender Training Immersion Program.