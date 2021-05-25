 Skip to main content
North Platte Boy Scouts awarded highest honor
Jim Nisley of the Elks speaks during a May 16 Court of Honor for three Boy Scout Troop No. 291 members: Jacob Godfrey, Caleb Miller and Adam Freeze

Jacob Godfrey, Caleb Miller and Adam Freeze were awarded the highest honor of Eagle Scout at the First Presbyterian Church. Past and present members of Troop No. 291 attended the event as well as Eagle Scouts from other troops. The Court of Honor had several presenters in attendance, including Nisley, Nebraska Sen. Mike Groene, Howard Gebhardt of the VFW and Former Mayor Dwight Livingston, who was presented with a plaque designating him as an honorary member of Troop No. 291. 

