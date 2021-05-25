North Platte Boy Scouts awarded highest honor

Jacob Godfrey, Caleb Miller and Adam Freeze were awarded the highest honor of Eagle Scout at the First Presbyterian Church. Past and present members of Troop No. 291 attended the event as well as Eagle Scouts from other troops. The Court of Honor had several presenters in attendance, including Nisley, Nebraska Sen. Mike Groene, Howard Gebhardt of the VFW and Former Mayor Dwight Livingston, who was presented with a plaque designating him as an honorary member of Troop No. 291.