North Platte Canteen Festival advance tickets on sale

The public is invited to attend the first annual North Platte Christmas Canteen Festival on Dec. 18 in the Canteen District.

Tickets are on sale now. Advance tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, and tickets purchased the day of will be $20 for adults and $12 for students. The purchase link and updated information is available at visitnorthplatte.com/north-platte-canteen-festival.

Proceeds will be donated to the Lincoln County Historical Museum to further their World War II Canteen exhibit.

