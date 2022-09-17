 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Catholic Schools announces Student of the Month

North Platte Catholic Schools has announced Andrew Brosius as the Student of the Month for September. The student is selected by teachers and student council members.

Brosius, a senior, is the son of Todd and Dawn Brosius of North Platte.

His school activities include cross country, basketball, baseball, Student Council, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, One Act, S.A.I.N.T.S., band, chorus, elite band, swing choir, Discipleship Group and Octavo.

Outside of school he serves as a Lector, musician and cameraman at his parish masses.

Brosius and his family are members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He has one sister, Brooke, who is a seventh grader at St. Patrick School.

