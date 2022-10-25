North Platte Catholic Schools Board of Education meets

The North Platte Catholic Schools Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss efforts to find options for a new school website. Members of the PR Committee have been gathering information and pricing, according to a press release. No action was taken.

The Grounds Committee noted that they are preparing for winter snow removal.

Superintendent Kevin Dodson reported two incumbents are the only candidates who have agreed to run for School Board. Kristin Lake (St. Patrick’s Parish) and Stephan Budke (Holy Spirit Parish) both intend to run for a second, three-year term in their respective seats. Elections are Nov. 5-6.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the St. Patrick High School library.