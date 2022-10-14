 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Platte Catholic Schools reveals Student of the Month

  • 0
North Platte Catholic Schools reveals Student of the Month

Coy Baker

 Courtesy photo

North Platte Catholic Schools has announced that Coy Baker has been selected as the Student of the Month for October. The student is selected by teachers and Student Council members. Baker, a junior, is the son of Melinda and Scott Baker of North Platte. His school activities include swing choir, choir, National Honor Society, basketball and baseball. Outside of school he is involved with Boy Scouts of America, serves as an aid in the McDaid after-school program and volunteers at his church. Baker and his family are members of the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte. He has one brother, Kason, who is a freshman at St. Patrick’s High School.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 soup recipes to try this fall

5 soup recipes to try this fall

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News