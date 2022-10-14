North Platte Catholic Schools reveals Student of the Month

North Platte Catholic Schools has announced that Coy Baker has been selected as the Student of the Month for October. The student is selected by teachers and Student Council members. Baker, a junior, is the son of Melinda and Scott Baker of North Platte. His school activities include swing choir, choir, National Honor Society, basketball and baseball. Outside of school he is involved with Boy Scouts of America, serves as an aid in the McDaid after-school program and volunteers at his church. Baker and his family are members of the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte. He has one brother, Kason, who is a freshman at St. Patrick’s High School.