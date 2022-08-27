North Platte chamber announces ag scholarships

Shane Weaver, Chair of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation’s Agri-Business Committee, has announced that this year two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at the committee’s annual Farmer/Rancher Appreciation Banquet that is Nov. 14 at the Ramada by Wyndham Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S Jeffers St., North Platte.
Eligibility requirements are as follows:
- Must be a senior going on to a “higher education” program relating to agriculture (veterinarian medicine does apply).
- Must either live in or go to school in Lincoln, Logan or McPherson County.
Applications are available and can be dropped off when completed to the Chamber & Development office, 502 South Dewey St.
Scholarship application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 17.