North Platte church appoints Great Plains Health doctor as bishop

Some may know him as Dr. Dunn as he works full time as a Family Medicine Doctor at Great Plains Health in North Platte. He will serve in this new position as bishop simultaneously, which can be as demanding as that of a pastor in other churches, in terms of responsibility and time requirements.

Members of the Church around the world belong to wards (large congregations) or branches (smaller congregations) near their homes. The lay leader of a ward is called a bishop while the branch leader is called a branch president. Each is a member of the congregation who has been asked to serve as a volunteer in the leadership role as the church operates without paid clergy.

Dunn was born and raised on a small acreage outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, where he learned to work hard at a young age, often from sun-up to sun-down while other boys his age were out having fun. When old enough, Dunn served a voluntary mission for the church in California and, while most missions are two years in length, Jesse’s mission was extended for a couple of extra months and lasted for 26 months. After his mission, Dunn attended the University of Utah and then went to medical school in Atlanta, Georgia. Finally, after making his way to Nebraska to do a rural medicine residency in Lincoln, Dunn and his family had decided they loved Nebraska and wanted to stay here. Dunn and his wife, Jessica, are the parents of four children. He has spent several years caring for patients physically from birth until death. Now he will spend more time caring for others spiritually.