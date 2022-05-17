North Platte community cleanup days May 27 to June 6

The city of North Platte and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful want to encourage a cleaner community by holding cleanup days for households in North Platte from May 27 to June 6.

Roll-off dumpsters will be placed throughout the city and items will be able to be disposed in the dumpsters free of charge. The bins are offered for in-town residential customers and are not available for any commercial or business use, according to a press release.

The cleanup days are intended to assist residents in maintaining their properties, and dumpsters will be able to hold furniture, small appliances and any other junk items citizens want to dispose of.

“We want to urge the residents to take full use of this program. We can make a difference in keeping our community a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live, work and play,” said Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

Items prohibited include: commercial building supplies, tree limbs or grass clippings, hazardous materials, asbestos, tires, concrete, electronics or refrigerated appliances. Each bin will be monitored and violators will be charged. The city is asking that only households participate (no commercial business) and that people not dump on the ground outside of the dumpsters. They will be collecting them daily as needed.

Dumpsters will be located at: Centennial Park, southeast parking lot; Gary’s Super Foods on Fourth Street, west of the parking lot; Parkade Plaza, west end of the old Alco Building; Salvation Army parking lot, 1020 N. Adams Ave.; City of North Platte Public Service Building, 1402 N. Jeffers St., north end of the parking lot.

“Last year this program was very successful with 58 tons of junk being cleared from households,” said Layne Groseth, public service director. “We want this program to be effective so that we can continue it in the future. It discourages illegal dumping and promotes a beautiful community.”

The dumpsters will be in service beginning the morning of May 27 and will be picked up the morning of June 6. If the dumpster is not present, it is being dumped and will be returned as quickly as possible.

Residential tree limbs and other yard waste can be disposed of at the North Platte Transfer Station free of charge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hazardous waste is accepted at the Hazardous Waste Facility at 1308 N. Sycamore St. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Electronics can be recycled at ABC Recycling for a per pound fee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tires are accepted at the North Platte Transfer Station for a fee.