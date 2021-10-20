North Platte Community College alum restores vintage drum set for college

“I reduced them to bare shells, replaced missing hardware, applied a special acrylic plastic cleaner to take all the oxidation and grit off the shells then hand polished all the chrome,” Koch said.

One of the base drum hoops had a bad crack in it that had to be fixed and repainted with a lacquer coating, a missing leg was added and new heads were put on all the drums. After the cleaning and repair was done, Koch pieced everything back together and tuned the set up.

“I was able to bring the drums back to almost new, off the showroom condition,” Koch said.

He put together a report of the restoration process, which he gave to the college when he returned the drums. Koch also donated two drum pedals and a drum throne to use with the set.

“I wanted to do this for the college,” Koch said of why he took on the project in the first place. “I couldn’t stand to see the condition the drums were in because I knew exactly what they were and what they were worth. It was like fixing up a car. I wanted to put them back on the road again. Maybe younger drummers will look at them now and go, ‘Those are really neat. I’m glad someone took care of them and brought them back to life.’ That’s fulfilment for me.”

The public will get its first look at the newly revamped Vistalites during the Best of the West Music Festival Monday at the college. They will be part of the 6 p.m. concert in the McDonald-Belton Theater.