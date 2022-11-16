 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Platte Community College giving back through Angel Trees

  • 0
NPCC hosts Angel Trees

Phi Theta Kappa members Ashlyn Parrett of Maxwell and Abel Silva of North Platte decorate an Angel Tree Wednesday in North Platte Community College’s Health and Science Center.

 MPCC Communications

Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon.

NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.

Trees are located outside the Welcome Center in the McDonald-Belton Building and under the stairwell in the Health and Science Center. Both buildings are on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Each tree is decorated with paper ornaments listing the ages and genders of children as well as gifts they wish to receive.

People are encouraged to take an ornament, purchase a gift listed on the tag and then return the unwrapped item in a bag, with the tag attached, by Dec. 14 to the tree.

People are also reading…

Gifts can also be dropped off at The Salvation Army, to math and physics instructor Jared Daily in room 217 of the Health and Science Center or to history instructor Glynn Wolar in room 145A of the McDonald-Belton Building.

Salvation Army volunteers will wrap the presents and distribute them to the children.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Want to communicate with your cat? Blink slowly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News