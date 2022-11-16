North Platte Community College giving back through Angel Trees

Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon.
NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
Trees are located outside the Welcome Center in the McDonald-Belton Building and under the stairwell in the Health and Science Center. Both buildings are on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Each tree is decorated with paper ornaments listing the ages and genders of children as well as gifts they wish to receive.
People are encouraged to take an ornament, purchase a gift listed on the tag and then return the unwrapped item in a bag, with the tag attached, by Dec. 14 to the tree.
People are also reading…
Gifts can also be dropped off at The Salvation Army, to math and physics instructor Jared Daily in room 217 of the Health and Science Center or to history instructor Glynn Wolar in room 145A of the McDonald-Belton Building.
Salvation Army volunteers will wrap the presents and distribute them to the children.