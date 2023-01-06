 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Community College Job Fest is Jan. 31

North Platte Community College’s annual Job Fest is scheduled for Jan. 31 on the NPCC South Campus.

The event, which is open to the public, will showcase area job openings and careers. Activities will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the McDonald-Belton Building, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

Participants are encouraged to take resumes with them. At their discretion, employers may choose to interview candidates on site.

Businesses can register for a booth at bit.ly/3InnZGn or by contacting Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu.

