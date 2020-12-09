North Platte Community College offering ACT test prep class

North Platte Community College is giving area high school students the opportunity to practice before taking the ACT test.

The college will offer an ACT test prep class from 9 a.m. to noon beginning on Jan. 9. The class concludes Jan. 30, which is a week before the test is offered. Both math and English skills will be reviewed.

The math session will focus on algebra, geometry, trigonometry and problem solving, while the English section will consist of an overview of grammar, usage, punctuation and test taking strategies.

Lane Swedberg will instruct the class in room 202 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

The fee is $259. Register online at bceregister.mpcc.edu.