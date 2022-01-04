North Platte Community College offering class for drivers preparing to take CDL permit test

North Platte Community College will offer a class at the end of the month to prepare drivers to take the test for commercial learner’s permit.

Instruction will be in-person and completely classroom-based. Sessions will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28-29 in the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

The course is being provided by NPC C’s Business and Community Education department. It will be taught by professional truck driver Rick Dupin.

Instruction will include a basic overview of air brakes and other aspects associated with operating commercial vehicles. The goal is to successfully prepare students to complete the test for a CLP. The actual test will have to be taken through the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

When carried with a Class O license, a CLP allows drivers to operate a class of commercial motor vehicle, accompanied by a holder of a valid commercial driver’s license, for purposes of behind-the-wheel training.

The CLP is valid for 180 days. The permit is a precondition to the issuance of a CDL and a precondition to the upgrade of a CDL if the upgrade requires a skills test.