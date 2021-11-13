North Platte Community College offering dog grooming, photo editing and couponing classes

Dog grooming, photo editing and couponing will be among the classes offered by North Platte Community College’s Business and Community Education department next week.

All are open to the public and no previous experience is necessary for any of them.

Dog grooming basics is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Room 202 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte.

Instructor Heather Wright will explain basic dog and cat care to including brushing, nail trimming and ear and teeth cleaning. The registration fee is $19.

Concepts of photo editing-level one will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Instructor Anna Carr will demonstrate how to adjust contrast, exposure and saturation levels when editing photos.

The class will be in Room 105 of the W.W. Wood Building. The fee is $29.

Couponing will also be offered Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of the W.W. Wood Building. Instructor Heather Wright will help students develop couponing skills and talk about some of the money-saving apps available. The fee is $19.

To register, go online to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call 308-535-3678 or email smeltzerj@mpcc.edu.