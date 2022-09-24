North Platte Community College softball to host Haunted Corn Maze in North Platte

The North Platte Community College softball team is hosting a Haunted Corn Maze this October.

The theme this year is Children of the Corn.

“Any and every costume will be out there," said head coach Janelle Higgins, via a press release. "We are excited to offer a haunted experience on our campus and not have to travel to do so and provide the community with something different from previous years.”

The maze will be open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 31. It will be located on NPCC South Campus, 601 West State Farm Road, North Platte, in the cornfield just west of the McDonald-Belton building.

“We have always wanted to do a corn maze but have not had the area to do it, this year we were able to secure about 4.5 acres on South Campus our vision is coming true,” Higgins said about the change of venue from last year’s Haunted Trail.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 10 and older. Children 9 and younger are free but need to be accompanied by a paying adult at all times. The team will also be selling bottled water and glow items at the maze as well. Cash only will be accepted.

Guests can expect to be in the maze for 20 to 30 minutes “depending on how good you are at finding your way out,” Higgins said.

The maze covers the entire 4.5 acres, so guests are advised to wear good walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

Money raised at the corn maze will be used to offset the NPCC softball team’s travel and equipment costs.