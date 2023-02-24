The North Platte Community College music department will highlight African American songs and composers during its spring concert March 9.

The audience will hear performances by the college’s jazz band, The Jazzy Knights, and concert choir, The Knightingales.

Selections will include: “United in Purpose” by Rollo Dilworth with words by Maya Angelou, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” by Thomas Dorsey and folk song, “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy,” by Huddie Ledbetter.

“We have not yet had a concert featuring African American composers, and I am excited to share these great men and women with the public,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor. “Following the concert, audience members will have the opportunity to write out and share their own dreams on a board featuring civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd. It is free and open to the public.

The following students and community members will perform:

Cozad

Karissa Jackson.

Gothenburg

Dustin Cartmill.

Imperial

LaReina Colton.

McCook

Trenton Emmons.

North Platte

Avrianna Hayes, Don Kurre, Raven Neiwerth, Brenden Pankonin, Lisa Pickett, Anja Tejral, Cole Vencill.

Sidney

Hannah Langley.