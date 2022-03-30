 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Community College to auction 3 campus buildings

Three buildings on the North Platte Community College North Campus will hit the auction block in May. Two are former dorms and the third is an approximately 40-foot by 40-foot garage.

All will be sold “as is” without warranties or guarantees. Open houses are planned for 1 to 3 p.m. April 9 and April 30 and from 5 to 7 p.m. April 21.

The sale will begin at 10 a.m. May 14 both live and online at gatewayrealtynp.com under the “auctions” tab.

Winning bidders must make arrangements to remove the properties by July 31.

Purchasers will be required to provide a 25% nonrefundable payment of the purchase price on the day of the sale and submit remaining funds within seven days of the close of the auction before any work to transport the buildings takes place.

Questions about the buildings can be directed to Shawn Aten, the college’s director of physical resources, at atens@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3627.

More information about the auction is available by calling Gateway Realty of North Platte at 308-532-1810.

