North Platte Community College will host a health occupations fair from 10 a.m. to noon March 6. The event is free and open to the public.

It will be in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

The fair will provide job seekers with an opportunity to network with representatives from area businesses and learn about open positions in a variety of health-related fields.

A total of 41 businesses have registered so far. More information about the fair is available through Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3619.

Businesses interested in having a booth can register at bit.ly/3HREOs4.