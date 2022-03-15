 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Community College to offer resume building workshop

North Platte Community College’s Career Services department will provide free resume assistance to its students and members of the public later this month.

A resume building workshop is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31. The workshop will be in the Learning Commons area of the McDonald-Belton Building on NPCC’s south campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

No appointments are needed, and walk-ins are welcome. Those who attend will receive assistance from professionals both in creating resumes from scratch and in editing existing resumes so the documents look polished and professional for job applications.

More information about the workshop is available by emailing Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or by calling 308-535-3619.

