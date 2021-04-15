North Platte Community Playhouse ‘Canteen Cabaret’ series continues

The North Platte Community Playhouse’s “Canteen Cabaret” series, which debuted in December, features local performers in a socially distanced concert on the Fox Theatre stage to help lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Life” is the theme of April’s concert that will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, on the Playhouse’s Facebook page.

Selections for this month’s performance will include music from many of the theatre’s favorite musicals. Performers include those with a long history at the Fox Theatre: Kim Baxter, Mike Crom, Darrell Drullinger, Dick Hall, Brian Horst, Butch Lehmkuler, Dan O’Neill, Stuart Shepherd, Jim Shreck, Tim Vanderheiden and Glenn VanVelson. The performance is being directed and accompanied on piano by Mary Lynn Horst and Karen Matthies.

The Playhouse will open the Patty Birge Room from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at 301 E. Fifth St. to serve drive-by concessions to enjoy at home during the performance.

Concession packages are:

» $15 for two bottles of pop, two candy items, two bags of popcorn, and one movie pass to “Movies at the Fox” when they resume soon.

» $25 for four bottles of pop, four candy items, four bags of popcorn, and one movie pass.