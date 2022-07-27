North Platte Concert Association announces season schedule

The North Platte Concert Association will feature a variety of entertainers during the 2022-23 season that begins on Sept. 18.

All concerts will be at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Season memberships are $60 for adults, $15 for students and $125 for a family membership. Patron memberships include special recognition in the season program. Levels for patron members are as follows: contributor: $150 (two adult tickets); donor: $200 (three adult tickets); patron: $300 (four adult tickets); benefactor: $500 (six adult tickets); gold benefactor: $1,000 (8 adult tickets). This level of sponsorship includes special recognition in the program, on theatre monitors, on the Concert Association website and Facebook, and a personal thank you from the stage.

Steve Leslie will open the season with his “How Sweet It Is” tribute to James Taylor.

Nashville based, Leslie is an award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist. With “How Sweet It Is,” he turns his warm baritone and consummate guitar playing to the music of James Taylor, one of his most influential favorites. Leslie’s songs have been recorded by Kenny Rogers, Mark Chestnut, George Strait, Darryl Worley, Rhonda Vincent, Neal McCoy, Darius Rucker and others.

He won a Grammy award for penning the title cut for Ricky Skaggs’ 2004 Best Bluegrass Album. Leslie has played the Grand Ole Opry and the Roman Auditorium, and can be seen regularly at the world-famous Bluebird Cafe. His program may include “Show the People,” “Walking’ Man,” “Copperline,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “How Sweet It Is,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Up on the Roof.”

Backtrack Vocals will be next up on Oct. 15.

Backtrack Vocals is a five-person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beat-box) arrangements. The group performs throughout the nation at performing arts centers, music festivals and schools. Capitalizing on their fresh sound, they began their musical journey by launching a YouTube channel, where their unique music videos featuring new arrangements of familiar songs brought them millions of new fans. Plan to be entertained with their unique arrangements of “Walking on Sunshine,” “Beethoven Medley,” “Mary Poppins Medley,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and other songs.

On Feb. 28, 2023, Forever Simon & Garfunkel will take the stage.

Starring award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize), Forever Simon & Garfunkel celebrates the best-selling duo in rock ’n’ roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm and laser-precise harmony, Altman and Skuller lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career. Featured songs include: “Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “My Little Town,” “Slip Slidin’ Away,” and “59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy).”

The final concert in the season features Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago on May 11, 2023.

The music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago spans more than five decades and includes five No. 1 albums and over 20 Top 10 hits. The tribute band transports the listener back to big arena concerts with all the sound, excitement and emotion generated from Chicago’s extensive catalog of gold and platinum recordings. Show highlights include: “You’re the Inspiration,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Color My World,” “Wishing You Were Here” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.”

For more information, call membership chair Amy Hasemeyer at 308-530-6070 or email npconcert80@gmail.com.