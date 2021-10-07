North Platte Concert Association hosting series

The North Platte Concert Association is opening its five-concert 2021-22 with a performance by Branden & James on Oct. 30, according to a press release. The Sons of the Pioneers, who were scheduled to appear last year, will perform in May.

All concerts are 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 307 E. Fifth St.

Following is the concert schedule for the current season.

» Oct. 30 — Branden & James: Branden James, an operatic tenor and pianist who was a finalist on America’s Got Talent, and James Clark, a talented Australian cellist and pianist, will perform a variety of music ranging from classical opera and Broadway music to pop and rock.

» Nov. 27 — Masters of Soul: The Masters of Soul is a 10-piece Motown tribute company with three female singers, three male singers and a four-piece band.

» Feb. 24, 2022 — David Shannon: David Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for more than 25 years. Shannon has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles, including The Phantom in “Phantom of the Opera,” Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” and Sweeney Todd in “Sweeney Todd.”