North Platte Downtown Association to host cleanup

The North Platte Downtown Association in coordination with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful will be hosting the annual Downtown Cleanup on May 10. The annual event is part of the Great American Cleanup which is the country’s largest community improvement program that kicks off in more than 20,000 communities each spring, according to a press release. This national program engages 2 million volunteers who take action in their communities to create positive change and lasting impact.

The day will kick off with breakfast and a short meeting at 8:30 a.m. at NebraskaLand Bank, 121 N. Dewey St. Volunteers will be split into groups to begin cleanup efforts at 9 a.m. Lunch is sponsored by Wilkinson Development and is served at 11:30 a.m. at Blackledge Park. A special treat will be served by Double Dips at 2 p.m. provided by Adams Bank and Trust for those who helped with the cleanup efforts. Volunteers don’t need to be present for the entire day. After the initial registration at NebraskaLand Bank, the headquarters will be moved to the corner of 5th and Dewey. Volunteers can stop in at any time during the day and stay for as long as they would like.

“We want to encourage everyone to get involved in keeping our community a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live,” said Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

Dalene Skates, Downtown Association Cleanup chairman agreed.

“With all of the wonderful improvements made in the downtown area over the past few years, we want to continue to keep it in the best shape possible,” she said.

The Downtown Cleanup will cover an area from B Street to Front Street and Willow Street to Poplar Street. People are asked to call Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful for more information at 308-534-8100.