North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 presents $750 each to Major Harold Poff of the Salvation Army, left, Tom Pendleton of Grace Ministries and Reva Coulter of Catholic Community Food Pantry. The Elks National Foundation assisted in the donations to the local food pantries.
North Platte Elks Lodge donates to Salvation Army
- Telegraph staff reports
