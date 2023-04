The North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985's 17th annual soccer shoot is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park.

Registration begins near the concession stand at 9:45 a.m. Registrations will be accepted until 1 p.m. There is no registration fee. Age groups are under 8, under 10, under 12, under 14 and under 16.