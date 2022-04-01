North Platte Fire Department makes Grady Simants, a 13-year old cancer patient, honorary member

The North Platte Fire Department made a 13-year-old cancer patient — a lifelong fan of the firefighting profession and its vehicles — an honorary member of their crew late last week.

Representatives from all three of the department’s shifts made their way up the cul-de-sac just off Leota Street to Grady Simants’ house March 24 for a roughly half-hour ceremony outside.

Chief Dennis Thompson read a decree and his son, Justin, a firefighter who organized the event, presented Grady with his duty badge.

Grady, who was diagnosed with medullablastoma, a brain cancer, seven years ago, also received a firefighter helmet that had been hand-delivered from the department’s vendor that morning.

“That kid deserves so much,” Chief Thompson said Friday afternoon. “This is nothing with what he ought to have. That kid has got more courage that I’ll ever hope to have.

“Justin asked, ‘Hey, is there anything we can do for Grady?’ That was the start. It was unbelievable to see what it meant to his family. That’s what it’s all about and what we’re here for.”

The department had hoped to honor Grady during an upcoming City Council meeting, but the time element changed. Grady, whose birthday is April 18, is in hospice care at home. An MRI a few weeks ago showed that the tumors in his body had grown and additional ones had developed.

“Obviously the treatment we were on was not working,” said his mother, Jodi Rief-Simants. “With what is out there, Grady has basically exhausted any further curative treatments.

“Being that he is 13 and what he has been through, we wanted him to have a say,” she said. “He did not want to travel any more and he did not want to try other (treatments). He just wanted to be at home. We are trying to make him comfortable and just enjoy the time he has.”

Rief-Simants said Grady has loved the police and fire departments from a young age, along with trains.

Grady received a six-week treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and the facility was located near a fire department. He would make his way to the window in his room when he heard a siren in hopes of glimpsing a firetruck on the way to a scene.

His mom also has a photo stored in her cellphone of Grady sitting inside a vehicle during a family visit to the Fire Museum of Memphis during that time.

“He’s always loved firetrucks,” Rief-Simants said.

The family is friends with North Platte firefighters, and the department was part of a parade past Grady’s house on his birthday in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rief-Simants has photos of the department’s return visit last week with the firefighters and him touching, and then Grady trying on his new helmet.

“Just to see (the firefighters) rolling down the street in their uniforms and holding the flags, it was just awesome,” she said. “I don’t know how much of the ceremony Grady remembers, but he definitely understood what he got and he was very happy about it.”

Like a lot of boys, Grady is also a fan of the Incredible Hulk, and that was the foundation for a benefit T-shirt that started in 2015. The green shirt has Grady’s Avengers printed on the front and silhouettes of the Hulk and Grady on the back.

The shirt, which is printed at Whitetail Screen Print, is in its third or fourth printing since then, Rief-Simants said.

“North Platte is an amazing community and really comes together when it comes to our children,” she said. “It’s the texts, the messages and people dropping stuff of at our door. It’s everybody, the schools Grady attended.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s been so supportive for us.”

