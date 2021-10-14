 Skip to main content
North Platte Fox Theatre to show ‘Shang-Chi’
North Platte Fox Theatre to show 'Shang-Chi'

North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Saturday and Sunday.

Show times for the PG-13 rated movie are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5. Concessions will be sold during the movies.

The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.

The James Bond movie “No Time to Die” will be shown Oct. 23 to 24.

