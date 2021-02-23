North Platte Habitat for Humanity to host 2nd annual building contest

For all those creative builders out there, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity encourages you to gather your building blocks and get ready for the second annual Habitat Build Competition, according to a press release.

The idea behind the competition is to get families together to create a house using building blocks.

Those interested in competing are encouraged to submit up to four photos of their family and their creation to the Habitat offices for the chance at one of three prizes.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be able to select from one of three family-oriented prizes from North Platte businesses.

Dusty Trails is donating a family trail ride or tanking trip. The Vault is contributing a family escape room experience, and Game On Games has provided a Jurassic World Lego set.

Prize sponsors will also serve as judges for this competition.

The timing of the event is meant to provide a little relief from the winter doldrums and give families an opportunity to spend time together on a fun project.