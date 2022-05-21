North Platte High Class of ’56 to meet

The North Platte High School Class of 1956 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Merricks Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St.
All classmates, spouses and friends are invited and encouraged to attend. No reservations are necessary.
