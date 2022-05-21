 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte High Class of ’56 to meet

Local News

The North Platte High School Class of 1956 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Merricks Ranch House, 1220 E. Fourth St.

All classmates, spouses and friends are invited and encouraged to attend. No reservations are necessary.

