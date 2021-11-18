North Platte High School advanced acting class presents new play

North Platte High School’s advanced acting class will present a new play, “Christmas Snapshots,” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The show was written by students and staff. Its inspiration came from a playwriting exercise produced by The Actors Theatre of Louisville in which 17 playwrights were sent the same photo and asked to write a scene based off that photo. For this production, students had the choice of five Christmas pictures to serve as inspiration for their scene. What resulted is a beautiful patchwork of Christmas stories and characters.

Newlywed couples, Santa’s elves, a gas station clerk and three girls headed home for Christmas are just some of the silly, heartwarming and heartbreaking characters you will meet.

“I love how all of the characters feel like real people,” NPHS senior Reagan Hagen said. “We have some really fun characters, but there are also characters that have given us a chance to really dig into some more serious acting, which has been a fun challenge.”

For many people, the holiday season brings a confusing mix of emotions, and this production takes on that idea by showing situations, both silly and sad, that individuals may be grappling with over Christmas.