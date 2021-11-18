North Platte High School advanced acting class presents new play

North Platte High School’s advanced acting class will present a new play, “Christmas Snapshots,” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.
The show was written by students and staff. Its inspiration came from a playwriting exercise produced by The Actors Theatre of Louisville in which 17 playwrights were sent the same photo and asked to write a scene based off that photo. For this production, students had the choice of five Christmas pictures to serve as inspiration for their scene. What resulted is a beautiful patchwork of Christmas stories and characters.
Newlywed couples, Santa’s elves, a gas station clerk and three girls headed home for Christmas are just some of the silly, heartwarming and heartbreaking characters you will meet.
“I love how all of the characters feel like real people,” NPHS senior Reagan Hagen said. “We have some really fun characters, but there are also characters that have given us a chance to really dig into some more serious acting, which has been a fun challenge.”
For many people, the holiday season brings a confusing mix of emotions, and this production takes on that idea by showing situations, both silly and sad, that individuals may be grappling with over Christmas.
Students began the writing process back in September and spent the fall prewriting, drafting and revising their scenes before rehearsals started in October. Since then, students have been involved in every part of the process including finding props, managing publicity and running backstage crew on top of performing in the show.
“It’s been a really encouraging and entertaining process watching these students create a show from the very beginning,” the show’s director, Brittany McDaniel, said. “To watch this show go from just being a lightbulb moment in my brain to watching students put it on stage has just been a lovely experience. I couldn’t be more proud of the work they have done.”
McDaniel has been the communications and theater teacher at NPHS for nine years, and this is her second main stage production with the advanced acting class. She also is assistant director for the all-school musical with NPHS vocal music director Leah Purdy.
Admission is free with a free will donation at the door.