North Platte High School alums accepted into UNL Marching Band

Four alumni of North Platte High School’s marching band are among six west central Nebraska members of the 2021 edition of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Cornhusker Marching Band.
Joining UNL junior alto saxophonists Steffani Nolda and Jack Carlson in the 296-member band are freshmen Jonah San Miguel and Annie von Kampen.
San Miguel, plays baritone horn, while von Kampen plays piccolo. Both passed an initial audition last spring and another Aug. 15, the second day of the band’s 2021 fall camp.
Other band members from The Telegraph’s coverage are tuba player Teagan Hanson, a senior from Callaway, and trumpeter Kylee Hauxwell, a senior from McCook.
The latest version of the 142-year-old “Pride of All Nebraska” will first take the Memorial Stadium field Saturday, before the 11 a.m. CT Nebraska-Fordham football game.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band’s 2021 debut will be its first in-person performance on Tom Osborne Field since November 2019.
The 2020 band recorded music that played inside Memorial Stadium for the limited audience allowed to attend Husker home games last year.
“We’re off to a great start with a successful camp and are looking forward to returning to Memorial Stadium to perform for 90,000 of our best friends and spark the game-day atmosphere with our spirit and energy,” band Director Tony Falcone said in a press release.
The Husker band presented an abbreviated version Aug. 20 of its exhibition concert that typically ends its week-long band camp.
Lightning in the Lincoln area scrubbed the band’s in-stadium performance. The band completed its traditional game-day warmup concert outside Kimball Recital Hall and their march up North 10th Street to the stadium.
Game-day fans can hear the band for free outside Kimball about an hour before kickoff of every home game. The recital hall is at 12th and R streets, between Westbrook Music Building and the Lied Center for the Performing Arts.
Nearly every U.S. region is represented in the 2021 Husker band, but 74% of all members are from Nebraska, according to the press release.
Twenty-three percent are music or music education majors, including all four alumni of NPHS band director Brett Bradley’s Bulldog band.
Nolda is a 2019 NPHS graduate, while Carlson graduated in 2020. San Miguel and von Kampen, who graduated in May, both were senior drum majors in the 2020 Bulldog Marching Band.