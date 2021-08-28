North Platte High School alums accepted into UNL Marching Band

Four alumni of North Platte High School’s marching band are among six west central Nebraska members of the 2021 edition of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Cornhusker Marching Band.

Joining UNL junior alto saxophonists Steffani Nolda and Jack Carlson in the 296-member band are freshmen Jonah San Miguel and Annie von Kampen.

San Miguel, plays baritone horn, while von Kampen plays piccolo. Both passed an initial audition last spring and another Aug. 15, the second day of the band’s 2021 fall camp.

Other band members from The Telegraph’s coverage are tuba player Teagan Hanson, a senior from Callaway, and trumpeter Kylee Hauxwell, a senior from McCook.

The latest version of the 142-year-old “Pride of All Nebraska” will first take the Memorial Stadium field Saturday, before the 11 a.m. CT Nebraska-Fordham football game.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band’s 2021 debut will be its first in-person performance on Tom Osborne Field since November 2019.

The 2020 band recorded music that played inside Memorial Stadium for the limited audience allowed to attend Husker home games last year.