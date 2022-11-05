 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte High School announces Bulldogs of the Month

Dana Sorenson, daughter of Paul and Carri Sorenson, and Logan Streeter, son of Doug and Laurie Streeter, are the North Platte High School Bulldogs of the Month.

