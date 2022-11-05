North Platte High School announces Bulldogs of the Month Telegraph staff reports Nov 5, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Dana Sorenson Courtesy photo Logan Streeter Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Telegraph staff reports Dana Sorenson, daughter of Paul and Carri Sorenson, and Logan Streeter, son of Doug and Laurie Streeter, are the North Platte High School Bulldogs of the Month. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Telegraph area honors North Platte High School Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale The penthouse of the Brandeis Building, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time ever on Thursday. Nebraska's COVID cases increase for second week The number of COVID-19 cases jumped 25% in Nebraska last week, a sign that the virus may be embarking on another winter surge. 5 Halloween-ready recipes to make all season long This week's recipe roundup is all about delicious meals that are perfect for the season — plus a whole bunch of Halloween-themed desserts. Judy D. Steele: Almost too pretty to use Some items I’ve found through the years have been almost too pretty to actually use, and may not have been used whether it be its elegance or … RSV cases soaring in Lincoln, straining hospital capacity The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said there already have been 238 confirmed RSV cases in October, nearly four times as many as there were in September. Whose sex drive is higher: Men or women? Plus, black licorice can be dangerous, and more health news New researched has determined once and for all who has the higher sex drive. Get that and more news from HealthDay here. Heart attack deaths up sharply among young US adults in 2nd year of pandemic By the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, fatal heart attacks among adults ages 25-44 soared 29.9% over what was predicted. Rick Windham: What do buck rubs really mean? Firearm deer season is less than two weeks away. You need to be out doing some of your most serious scouting right now. And if you see a buck … Don't kick potted mums to the curb: They're perennials you can keep Potted chrysanthemums perched on porches are too often kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. This ritual carnage is unnecessary. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner PennyWise Episode 84: Black Friday deals: 4 tips to get the biggest bang for your door-busting buck PennyWise Episode 84: Black Friday deals: 4 tips to get the biggest bang for your door-busting buck Should you give your kids an allowance? Should you give your kids an allowance? Should you give your kids an allowance? Should you give your kids an allowance?