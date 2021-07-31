North Platte High School class of 1966 hosting reunion

Telegraph staff reports
The North Platte High School class of 1966 is hosting its 55th reunion on Aug. 13 to 14.
The group will meet at 5 p.m. each night — Aug. 13 at the Moose Lodge, 1315 E. Fourth St., Aug. 14 at Best Western, 3201 S. Jeffers St.
The cost is $10 per person, per night. For more information, contact Gary Westphal at 402-367-8142, Ron Tobiasson at 308-539-0038, Marvin Donnelly at 210-789-0944 or Linda Evans at 308-532-0948. Everyone is welcome.
The event is casual dress. There are a block of room reserved at Best Western and snacks will be served.
Anyone interested in golf on Saturday can contact Gregg Harghberger at 308-530-0658.
