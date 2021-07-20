North Platte High School class of 1981 hosting reunion

The North Platte High School class of 1981 will celebrate its 40th class reunion in North Platte Friday through Sunday.

Organizers said in a press release that the “Then and Now” themed reunion is a casual affair that features no formal sit-down dinners. Reunion attendees can tour the current high school, drink wine at the local winery, play a round of golf, tank down the river, eat BBQ, listen to ’80s music and reminisce. More information on events can be found on the North Platte High School Class of 1981 Facebook page.

The reunion begins at 3 p.m. Friday with a tour of North Platte High School. Attendees should meet in the school’s main office.

Tickets for the weekend are $25 for adults, $15 for children 12 and younger. Each paid attendee will receive a ticket for dinner on Saturday night. Payment can be made in advance or at registration Friday or Saturday evenings.

Registration Friday begins at 6 p.m. at Pals Brewery, 4520 S. Buffalo Road, where classmates will gather informally and a cash bar will be available.