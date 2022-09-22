 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte High School hosting one act and speech judge training

North Platte High School is hosting a pair of free meetings on Oct. 1 and 4 for those that wish to learn how to be a judge for speech and one-act competitions. The Oct. 1 meeting will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Oct. 9 meeting is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It's not required, but you can attend both meetings.

On the agenda for both meetings will be watching the Nebraska School Activities Association rules meeting, going over the judge test, an optional sign up to become an NSAA judge (fee is $25 to $35), going over events and how to fill out a ballot.

For more information and to RSVP, contact scottking@nppsd.org or bmcdaniel@nppsd.org.

