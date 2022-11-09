North Platte High School Theatre Department hosting one-act competition

North Platte High School Theatre Department will host its Line 634 Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Performing Arts Center.

The North Platte High School Theatre Department will host 13 area schools for the one act competition, the department said in a press release.

“We are doing some rebranding this year and chose to change the name to Line 634 Invitational because in Hamlet, Act II, Scene 2, Line 634 Hamlet says, ‘The play’s the thing.'" said Brittany McDaniel, NPHS theatre director.

NPHS will start the competition performing at 8 a.m. followed by the other schools.

Schools competing Saturday include Sutherland, Maxwell, Holdrege, Hershey, Mullen, Paxton, Sandhills Public Schools, South Platte, Hitchcock County, Pleasanton, Broken Bow, Stapleton and Ogallala.

Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. and they will include first, second and third place, best technical show, and outstanding performance by an individual in a show.

There is no admission to get in, but the department will be collecting donations at the door to support the theatre department. Concession will be sold in the commons area and there will be a few other fundraising items for sale including school spirit earrings in a variety of school colors.