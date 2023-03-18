The North Platte Housing Authority has been designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a High Performing Public Housing Agency.

The High Performing designation is based on HUD’s Public Housing Assessment System Score. NPHA scored 99 out of a possible 100 points. This is the highest score NPHA has ever received since the inception of this scoring system.

“This score reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff, the cooperation of our residents, and the successful oversight of our board to achieve the highest of HUD standards.” said NPHA Executive Director Seanna Collins.

PHAS is the system HUD uses to assess a public housing authority’s performance in managing its public housing program. Housing Authorities are assessed under this system annually.

HUD uses a centralized system to collect individual subsystem score using various sub-indicators and produces a composite PHAS score representing the public housing authority’s performance management.

PHAS uses a 100-point scoring system based on four categories of indicators:

Physical Assessment Subsystem (40 points): This is used to determine whether the public housing units are decent, safe, sanitary and in good repair. It also determines the level at which the PHA is maintaining the public housing in accordance with housing condition standards. This past year HUD’s Real Estate and Assessment Center (REAC) inspected both NPHA’s Autumn Park apartments and the Houses and Duplexes scattered throughout the city. NPHA received high inspection scores of 98 out of 100 at Autumn Park and 97 out of 100 at the houses and duplexes.

Financial Assessment Subsystem (25 points): This is used to measure the financial condition of the public housing project. NPHA received all 25 points.

Management Assessment Subsystem (25 points): This is used to assess the NPHA’s management operation capabilities. NPHA received all 25 points.

Capital Fund Program (10 points): The Capital Fund Program is a grant program used to modernize the properties. The scoring considers the timeliness of using these grant funds and the overall occupancy of the units. NPHA has maintained a 99% occupancy rate for all 250 units for the past couple years. NPHA received all 10 points.