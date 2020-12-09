North Platte Kids Academy expands school transport program

The North Platte Kids Academy recently purchased an additional transportation van that will help expand transportation services for children in North Platte, according to a press release.

North Platte is home to nine elementary schools, creating a high demand among working parents for transportation of children to and from school. Children enrolled in the North Platte Kids Academy can be registered for the transportation program by calling 308-534-9222.

“We recognize the need for child transportation in North Platte and we are thankful to have the opportunity to help parents,” said Ciera Bank, North Platte Kids Academy executive director. “We value quality of care and we are excited to continue our efforts off the premises.

“The expansion of our transportation services could not have been possible without the decision of our board of directors and the generous gifts provided by our donors,” Bank said. “We thank our community for the continued support of our nonprofit academy.”