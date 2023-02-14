North Platte Public Library’s Creation Station is on full display this week.

In a room on the first floor, the library houses creative technology such as a CNC laser cutter, a 3D printer, an embroidery sewer, a resin printer and much more.

Through Saturday, librarians will showcase these machines to the public and demonstrate how they work.

Year-round, the Creation Station offers North Platte residents affordable access to these machines along with training and instruction.

Be sure to set up an appointment in advance with the staff.

For a detailed schedule of events, go to ci.north-platte.ne.us/library/creation-station.

For more information, contact the North Platte Public Library at 308-535-8036.